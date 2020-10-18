COVID-19: Armenia reports 1694 new cases in one day

1694 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64,694, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today, Armenpress reports.

179 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 48,104.

4096 tests were conducted in the past one day.

14 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1081.

The number of active cases is 15,193.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 316 (2 new such cases).