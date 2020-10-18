Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by over 15,000 in the past day

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 15,099 in the past day to 1,399,334, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

The growth rate in cases in the past three days reached 1.1%. The lowest growth rates were recorded in Chechnya (0.2%), the Chuvash and Tatarstan Republics (0.5%).

Most new cases of infection - 4,610 - were confirmed in Moscow versus 4,648 a day earlier and in St. Petersburg - 674, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, as well as in the Moscow Region - 460, the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions - 289 and 288.

The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment now) exceeded 300,000 in Russia for the first time. Currently, some 304,571 people are ill in the country (21.8% of all those infected).