Armenia uses fighter aircraft to bomb positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces, says Azerbaijani top official

Armenia used fighter aircraft to bomb the positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

“In blatant violation of humanitarian truce armed forces of Armenia used their fighter aircraft to bomb the positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces. How we can trust Armenian side?” he wrote.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.