Hajiyev: Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 229 times

On the first day of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on civilians and civilian facilities of Azerbaijan at 12:00 am on Oct. 18, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

Hajiyev noted that 229 shells were fired at 5 districts of Azerbaijan, 160 of which fired at the Tartar district, 63 - Aghdam, 6 - Goranboy, as well as 3 missile attacks were made: 1 - on the Khyzy district, 2 - on the Poladli village, Agjabadi district and 1 attack more were launched with a drone.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.