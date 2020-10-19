Azerbaijani diaspora in London and Hague protests against terror of Armenian Armed Forces in Ganja

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Great Britain held a car rally in London on the occasion of October 18 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

They also protested against the death of civilians, including women and young children, the destruction of civilian objects as a result of repeated shelling of the second largest Azerbaijani city of Ganja, located far from the front zone, by the Armenian Armed Forces, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora said.

The Azerbaijani Diaspora of the Netherlands also held a sanctioned protest action in front of the local parliament in the Hague city.

The protesters strongly condemned the acts of vandalism committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in Ganja and other settlements of Azerbaijan, the killing of civilians, including small children and women, and the destruction of civilian objects.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijani community in the Netherlands, was attended by members of the Diaspora organizations and Azerbaijanis living in the country.

It was noted that the massive shelling of the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir, Tartar, Goranboy, Barda, Yevlakh, Aghdam, and other districts of Azerbaijan is a continuation of the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia towards Azerbaijan.

The protesters called on the international community to hear the right voice of Azerbaijan and not remain indifferent to the acts of vandalism.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event, slogans such as ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!’, ‘Pray for Ganja!’, ‘Stop the Armenian terror!’, ‘Stop the death of children!’, ‘We speak terror - no!’, ‘Don’t support the occupying country!’, ‘Armenia, observe the UN resolutions!’ and others.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.