Armenia's death toll in Karabakh battles reaches 710
The Armenian Defence Ministry has confirmed 37 more its military servicemen were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Thus, the overall confirmed military casualties of Armenia reached 710.
The facts confirm that the exact number of Armenia’s military losses is many times higher than the reported.
In addition, the occupying country involved terrorists and mercenaries in the battles. There are no statistics on the number of dead and injured among them.
Vestnik Kavkaza
