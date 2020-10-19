Battalion of 527th Armenian regiment refuses to take part in battles

The rifle battalion of the 527th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces, which lost a lot of manpower and military equipment in heavy fighting, is practically paralyzed, according to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry noted that the officers and ensigns who were sent to the military units of the 1st Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces as additional forces were killed and got wounded during the military operations.

No additional forces and equipment were provided to the military units that were destroyed in the operations. The battalion, which cannot be staffed and had difficulty in terms of ammunition, could not completely close the defensive zone. For this reason, the battalion personnel refused to take part in the fighting.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.