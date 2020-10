BP expresses its support for Azerbaijan

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones has sent a letter to Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The letter expressed support for the Azerbaijani people in their struggle to restore its territorial integrity.

Jones said he was deeply saddened by the news of casualties among the civilian population due to the recent shelling of Ganja and other Azerbaijani towns and villages and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victimsm the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.