Armenian attacks kill 61 Azerbaijani civilians

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan updated the statistics of on crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against the civilians.

Starting from September 27 to October 17, 61 civilians were killed and 282 got wounded as a result of Armenian missile attacks and shelling, Trend reported.

The number of destroyed houses reached 1846, the number of damaged civil facilities - 341, the number of destroyed apartment buildings - 90.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.