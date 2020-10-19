Ilham Aliyev: Armenia trying to expand geography of Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is completely wrong as it is trying to expand the geography of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Armenia's goal is exactly that, they want to expand the geography of this conflict but they are completely wrong. They see that they cannot confront us on their own," he said receiving a delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The Azerbaijani leader also noted that very good news comes from the front every day. "This morning I announced the liberation of more villages. The Azerbaijani Army is on the victory march and all the tasks before us are being fulfilled," the Azerbaijani president emphasized.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.