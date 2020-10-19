Armenia tries to target Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline leading to Russia

The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said that Armenia's Armed Forces, violating the norms and principles of international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols to them, as well as the demands of a humanitarian ceasefire, continue to subject the settlements and strategic objects of Azerbaijan to missile and heavy artillery strikes.

According to the press service, at about 13:00 (GMT +4), the Armenian side targeted crude oil and condensate pipelines in the Khizi district of Azerbaijan, applying methods that could cause significant damages.

The Armenian Armed Forces launched rockets in the direction of Khizi district, located more than 300 kilometers away from the combat zone, however, these missiles were neutralized by Air Defense Forces of the Azerbaijani army. Some parts of the missiles fell on an area 250 m away from the strategic Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline, passing through the village of Sitalchay of the Khizi district.

By these actions, the Armenian side made attempt to intentionally destroy a large number of infrastructure facilities, creating dangerous conditions for oil pipelines of crude oil and export condensate, the destruction of which could cause significant material damage.



The press service concluded that in connection with the above facts, the necessary investigative measures and procedural actions are carried out on the ground by the employees of the prosecutor's office.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.