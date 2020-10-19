Lavrov: Russia hopes on quickly agreed mechanism for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia hopes for the shortest possible agreement on a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh.

"We are convinced that the most important thing now is and this, probably, doesn’t require much effort, to immediately stop whipping up confrontational rhetoric, both between the parties and through the responsible international players," he stressed.

"The next absolutely necessary step, which must be taken in parallel with putting end to the confrontational rhetoric, is the cessation of hostilities and strikes against civilian targets. This is the very demand that is contained in the statement of the presidents of Russia, the US, and France as the heads of state of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Moscow document, which was concluded with our assistance by the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on October 10, and was confirmed in the document agreed by them on October 18, trying to stop the bloodshed again," the Russian minister further said.

"After the meeting in Moscow, our hopes weren’t justified, because the strikes on settlements and civilian infrastructure continued, which is unacceptable. However in order for the ceasefire to work, it’s necessary to establish and create a mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire," Lavrov pointed out.

"It’s the matter, on which we, including our Defense Ministry, primarily with our colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia, are now actively working, and we hope that such a mechanism will be agreed upon in the nearest future," TASS cited him as saying.

Lavrov also mentioned the need to significantly accelerate efforts for a political settlement, which is also stated in the Moscow statement. "There are detailed extensive developments that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries - Russia, France, and the US - prepared and discussed with the parties.

"In my opinion, we must induce the parties to agree on key provisions that will allow stabilizing the situation in this region in the longer term, unblocking economic and transport links and ensuring reliable security of both Karabakh and other territories located there," the top Russian diplomat concluded.