Armenian armed forces firing at settlements in Terter and Aghdam districts

Armenian armed forces are firing at the settlements in Azerbaijan's Terter and Aghdam districts from artillery, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statemement posted on its website.

As a result of the shelling in Terter, the cotton receiving and processing factory began burning.

Film crew of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel underwent fire from the Armenian troops in Aghdam district. As a result of the shelling, journalist Anar Shushali got injured and hospitalized.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.