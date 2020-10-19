Scientist: 82 species of Caucasus destroyed in occupied lands of Azerbaijan

Armenian aggressors destroyed 21 species of endemics of Azerbaijan, 82 species of the Caucasus, as well as hundreds of rare and endangered plants were destroyed in the occupied lands, Director of the Institute of Dendrology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Corresponding Member of ANAS Tofig Mammadov said.

He said that the destruction of these plant species is prohibited by international conventions.

Mammadov stressed that scientists and researchers of the institute are ready to contribute to the work on environmental protection, ensuring the development of the gene pool, expanding biodiversity in the territory of the liberated from the occupation of Karabakh, which has a rich flora and fauna.