Military trophies captured by Azerbaijani army in Jabrail and Fuzuli direction (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published video footage of captured from the Armenian armed forces military trophies in the Jabrail and Fizuli directions.

The video has been uploaded to YouTube by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.