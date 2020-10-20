Pakistani Foreign Minister condemns Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan

Pakistan believes in restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during a telephonic conversation with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister expressed deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed full solidarity with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi voiced concerns over the reprehensible targeting and killing of civilians by the Armenian forces and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and briefed on the latest situation.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and economic, cultural and educational fields, Radio Pakistan reported.