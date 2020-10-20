Bahceli urges Turkic nations to back Azerbaijan over Karabakh

Leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli on Tuesday urged Turkic nations to raise their voice in support of Azerbaijan.

"Another issue which troubles and upsets us is the silence, unresponsiveness and inaction from Turkic nations over the Upper Karabakh issue," Bahceli told his party's parliamentary group, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Is this silence and inaction convenient for any Turk?" the Turkish politician asked.

Reminding the Turkic nations - including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan was the aggrieved party over the Upper Karabakh issue, the MHP leader said: "Azerbaijan is the country whose territorial integrity and sovereignty rights were assassinated."