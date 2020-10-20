Azerbaijani Defence Ministry: Armenian occupants continue combat operations in third directions

During the day on October 19 and on the night of October 20, the combat operations against Armenians, attempting to resist in the Aghdere-Aghdam, Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil and Gubadli-Zangelan directions of the front, continued with varying intensity. The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani defensive positions using small arms, mortars, and howitzers, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.

"As a result of the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, a number of troops, 2 T-72 tanks, 4 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 1 D-30 gun-howitzer, and 5 auto vehicles of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front.

The Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation along the entire front. At the same time, it became known that as a result of the artillery strikes by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of military personnel of the Armenian units of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of Armenian armed forces were killed and wounded. The personnel and military equipment of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the regiment were completely destroyed. Deputy regiment commander Hovik Melkumyan, another official Gor Mirzoyan, as well as captain Vahab Asatryan, commander of the special forces unit positioned in the defensive line of the regiment were also neutralized.

As a result of actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, an Armenian unit withdrew from the battle positions in the defence area of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment.

There are many dead and wounded among the military personnel of the enemy units in the defense area of the 5th mountain rifle regiment. It is reported that the unit commander Norik Aghakelyan was among the wounded.

"Legion" detachment of mercenaries positioned in the defensive zone of the 18th motorized rifle division and reservists refused to take part in the fighting. It turned out that these groups, which suffered heavy losses, could not withstand the defence areas assigned to them and fled.

In addition, the reconnaissance company brought to the defence zone of the 10th mountain rifle division suffered casualties in terms of manpower. The unit, which lost two-thirds of its military personnel, was forced to retreat, leaving their positions.

Thirty servicemen of one of the Armenian units, which launched a counterattack in the Fizuli direction of the front were destroyed by the fire strike of the Azerbaijan Army.

Regiment commander Colonel Tatul Ghazaryan, deputy regiment commander Armen Ohanyan and Commander of the 3rd battalion were also neutralized in the defence area of the 246th regiment as a result of special operations," the ministry concluded.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.