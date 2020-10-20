Azerbaijani army liberates Zangilan and 24 villages

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated Zangilan city from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the nation on October 20.

In addition, the Azerbaijani Army has liberated a number of villages: in Fuzuli district - Dordchinar, Kurdlar, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Garghabazar, Ashaghi Veysalli, Yukhari Aybasanli, in Jabrayil district - Sarafsha, Hasangaydi, Fughanli, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli, in Khojavand district - Aghjakand, Mulkudara, Dashbashi, Gunashli, Chinarli, in Zangilan district - Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, Mughanli.

The Azerbaijani leader also changed the name of Vang village of Khojavand district. "Hereinafter, the Vang village should be renamed to Chinarli village," President Aliyev said.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev said that 241 Armenian tanks were destroyed, another 39 tanks were seized.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.