Leader of IYI Party: attacks on civilians in Ganja show Armenia's real face

Head of Turkey’s opposition İYİ Parti Meral Aksener condemned the Armenian army's attacks on Azerbaijan's civilian population.

Aksener condemned Armenia's recent deadly attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, as the conflict in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno Karabakh region continues.

The leader of IYI Party stressed that Armenia "has shown its real face once again" with its "missile attacks on Azerbaijan's Ganja and Mingachevir cities hours after they agreed on a cease-fire."

She also called on the government Tuesday to prompt the country's diplomacy background in support of Azerbaijan in the international arena, Anadolu Agency reported.

"It should be ensured that Turkey takes its place next to Azerbaijan at diplomacy desk," Aksener told her party's parliamentary group.