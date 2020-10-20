Turkish ambassador stresses importance of Turkic world's support of Azerbaijan

Turkey’s ambassador to Nur Sultan Ufuk Ekici on Tuesday stated that Turkic nations’ support of Azerbaijan is of high importance.



"It is very important for the Turkic world to support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Ekici said after visiting Baku’s Embassy in Nur Sultan.



Welcomed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mamedov, Ekici made a statement to journalists after expressing his condolences to Mamedov. Ekici stated that as of yesterday, many people, including Kazakhs, Turks and Azerbaijanis, came to the Azerbaijani Embassy and showed solidarity.



Emphasizing that Turkey always stood by Azerbaijan, Ekici underlined that Ankara will always be against illegal occupation and inhuman attacks and wished the whole world would stand by Azerbaijan in this way, Daily Sabah reported.