Jewish-Azeri soldier on front lines in Nagorno-Karabakh

The ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has seen the most significant mobilization of troops in the region since their conflict in the 1990s. Among these troops is an Azeri Jew named Daniel Zarbaliv.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Zarbaliv's story was shared in a video posted on Twitter Saturday night by US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elin Suleymanov, which depicted him in full military gear. The video was spoken in the Azeri language, but was subtitled in Hebrew.

He identified himself as being from the town of Krasnaya Sloboda (Qırmızı Qəsəbə) in the city of Quba, which is known for being home to thousands of Mountain Jews. Now, Zarbaliv finds himself fighting on the front lines against Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"I am proud to be here myself, liberating lands which were conquered more than 30 years ago. My friends and I truly believe this," Zarbaliv said in the video. He concluded by addressing the Israeli people, asking them to "support us, pray for us. The truth supports us, the truth supports Azerbaijan."

On Saturday, Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said the country stood in solidarity with Azerbaijan and was ready to provide humanitarian aid.