Main » News

U.S. senator Brown urges to observe cease-fire in Karabakh

U.S. senator Brown urges to observe cease-fire in Karabakh

U.S. Democratic senator for Ohio Sherrod Brown commented on the recent cease-fire breakdown in Nagorno-Karabakh, urging the sides to respect the cease-fire.

"I am deeply concerned that the recent cease-fire seems to have been broken in Nagorno-Karabakh and am monitoring the developments," he noted in a statement posted on his website.

The senator urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to come together to work towards a cease-fire and eventually a peaceful resolution to the current fighting. 

"We must work with both sides and regional partners to end the violence," Sherrod Brown concluded.

2195 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Tumblr

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars