U.S. senator Brown urges to observe cease-fire in Karabakh

U.S. Democratic senator for Ohio Sherrod Brown commented on the recent cease-fire breakdown in Nagorno-Karabakh, urging the sides to respect the cease-fire.

"I am deeply concerned that the recent cease-fire seems to have been broken in Nagorno-Karabakh and am monitoring the developments," he noted in a statement posted on his website.

The senator urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to come together to work towards a cease-fire and eventually a peaceful resolution to the current fighting.

"We must work with both sides and regional partners to end the violence," Sherrod Brown concluded.