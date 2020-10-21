UEFA relocates Armenia and Azerbaijan matches to neutral venues

UEFA club and national team competitions will not take place in Armenia and Azerbaijan until further notice because of the continuing military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, UEFA’s Executive Committee decided.



"After having carefully monitored the evolution of the situation which broke out late September - which has already led to the relocation of a UEFA Europa League play-off and two UEFA Nations League matches to neutral venues - UEFA is of the opinion that, at the present time, the conditions to stage UEFA matches in these countries are not met," a statement said.



Clubs from both nations will have to find alternative venues for their next UEFA competition matches to be played at home, Reuters reported.

It was also noted that the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee "does not affect the ongoing planning for the staging of UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku in June next year."