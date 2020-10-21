Azerbaijani ambassador praises Iran's stance on Karabakh conflict

Azeri Ambassador to Tehran Bunyad Huseynov praised Iran's constructive stance on dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing the important participation of the regional countries in mediation efforts.

Huseynov made the remarks in an interview with Iranian official newspaper, IRAN, on Wednesday.



He recalled that speaking to TASS, on October 19, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed their readiness to resolve the conflict. The Azeri ambassador says that Baku is really ready to do so; meanwhile, Azerbaijan believes that exit of Armenian forces from Azeri lands is its right.



Asked whether peace will be settled in the disputed region, the ambassador said his country is after end of the conflict through dialogue while the Armenian side has not shown determination to it.



As he noted, Azerbaijan has agreed on Russia' initiative to end the conflict via ceasefire, but the Armenian side broke the truce. As Huseynov said, military information can confirm which side has violated the truce.



In Azerbaijan's opinion, ceasefire can be settled and conflict will be resolved only under a condition that Armenian armed forces leave Azerbaijan's soil, he underlined.



Speaking about several drones crashed in cities in Iranian borders, the ambassador said Baku sees borders with Tehran as opportunity, so it does not make military threat in borders.