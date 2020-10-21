Turkish Ambassador comments on possibility of military support to Azerbaijan

Turkish ambassador to Japan Hasan Murat Mercan said that despite the full support of Azerbaijan, Turkey does not intend to take military participation in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Speaking at the panel discussion in Tokyo on Wednesday, Mercan said Azerbaijan has the right to take back its lands within the framework of international law, stressing that Turkey is not a party to the Karabakh conflict.

"Turkey supports Azerbaijan politically and morally, and will continue to do so. But it will never become part of the military conflict,” he said, adding that the dispute threatens regional security.

Mercan noted that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are in the context of "one nation, with two states" due to strong cultural and historical ties between the two Turkic countries, Anadolu Agency reported.