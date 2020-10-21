Hikmat Hajiyev: 498 projectiles fired at 6 Azerbaijani cities on October 20

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said that Armenia continues to commit war crimes against the Azerbaijani civilians.

"On October 20, 498 projectiles, 4 missiles, and 3 drone attacks were fired at 6 cities of Azerbaijan," he wrote on Twitter.

"Terter - 423 projectiles, Aghdam - 49 projectiles, Aghjabadi - 24 projectiles, Goranboy - 2 projectiles, Naftalan/Goranboy - SMERCH missiles. As a result of the attack, two civilians in Tartar were killed, and one was injured," Hajiyev added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.