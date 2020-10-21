Armenian regiment’s commander refuses to lead personnel into battle with Azerbaijan

A battalion of Armenian Armed Forces' 556th regiment was destroyed as a result of the operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army in the Jabrayil direction of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.



According to the ministry, most of the battalion's personnel numbering some 400 contract servicemen were disabled. The military unit returned to the city of Ararat in Armenia for re-manning.



Reportedly, the regiment’s commander was dismissed for refusing to lead the remaining personnel into battle. Most of the servicemen were prosecuted for refusing to fight.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.