Pashinyan: no diplomatic solution to Karabakh crisis at this stage

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there was no diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karakbakh conflict at this stage.

"Everything that is diplomatically acceptable to the Armenian side ... is not acceptable to Azerbaijan anymore," Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on his Facebook page today.

Pashinyan said that Yerevan has stated several times that it is willing to resolve the issue through mutual concessions, however, whatever is acceptable for the Armenian side within this logic is no longer acceptable for Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan no longer agrees to what Armenia will agree to," the Armenian PM explained.

"Today, in the context and in terms of the logic of Azerbaijan, to fight for the rights of our people means, first of all, to take up arms and commit to the protection of the rights of the homeland," Pashinyan added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.