Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office warns foreign citizens (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office revealed during an investigation that members of various terrorist organizations, including foreign citizens, without documents required to cross the state border, have recently illegally arrived through the Armenian territory to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, according to the General Prosecutor's Office.

"The members of various terrorist organizations created illegal armed formations and are used as mercenaries in war against Azerbaijan," the message reads. "To prevent such illegal actions, videos in French, Spanish, German, Russian, English and Arabic were created for the foreign citizens."

According to the General Prosecutor's Office, foreign citizens are required not to participate as mercenaries in hostilities against Azerbaijan, as well as in an aggressive war aimed at occupying the Azerbaijani territories," the message said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.