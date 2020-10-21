Business, specialists to develop protection measures against COVID-19, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised to entrepreneurs to develop corporate measures together with specialists to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, TASS reports.

"I would ask to develop and produce together with specialists specific corporate precautionary measures," the head of state said at a meeting with board members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

"The specialists propose general measures but at the enterprises the situation differs from one enterprise, from one group of employees to the next, the work specifics differ," the President noted.

According to Putin, "it won’t hurt to consult the doctors, to talk to them about what would be effective from the point of view of prevention in a given particular case or at a particular enterprise.".