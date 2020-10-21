Medics don’t exclude imposition of state of emergency in Serbia due to COVID-19

The epidemiologic situation in Serbia indicates that it is possible to allow for the possibility of imposition of the state of emergency, Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, member of the state anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Wednesday in an interview with the Kurir TV channel, TASS reports.

"We cannot do anything without the state of emergency. This is not a joke, this is the third wave, also on the verge of the beginning of winter, when the viruses have the strongest potential. I think there is still no understanding that the potency [of the virus] right now is the highest," the medic said.

At the same time, according to him, "we are not talking yet about a complete lockdown" of Serbian cities as it happened in spring when a curfew was imposed.

Since October 5, the number of infections in Serbia increased ten-fold. As of October 21, 37,120 people have been infected in Serbia with 781 fatalities. Currently the number of infections in the country with the population of 7 mln is at 512 patients per day. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic over 1,256 mln tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted. The average age of the infected is from 30 to 50 years of age. In 70% of cases the infected develop pneumonia.