Putin Says Vaccination Against Coronavirus Must Be Rolled Out Across Russia

It is necessary to roll out vaccination against the coronavirus across the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, Sputnik reports.

"There are drugs, medicines, a vaccine appears, and the general path of this fight is to continue testing, observe precautions and, of course, vaccination. We need to roll out this vaccination across the whole country," Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Vaccination of Russians against coronavirus is the top priority, which is more important than the export of vaccines, Putin noted.

"The main task today is to create production capacities to increase output. And these production capacities should be aimed at vaccinating citizens of Russia in the first place. As for export work, this is an important task, but, of course, you can just sell it, but better decide how: let our partners create such production facilities in their countries, and we will organize for them the production of our vaccine there, at their production facilities," the president said.

He also urged entrepreneurs to become more actively involved in the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in order to ensure the required amount of this drug.

"In this case, I appeal to entrepreneurs who are engaged in this type of activity — to get involved in this work more actively and to ensure the required amount of Russian vaccine produced," Putin said at a meeting with board members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The president noted that the third vaccine created in Russia would soon be registered.

"They all work, work effectively, people need them. Well, this is a good business as well," Putin said, adding that the global coronavirus vaccine market is estimated at $100 billion.