Russia not planning lockdowns, Putin says

Russia is not planning to impose any blanket restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, even as the country reported a record new daily death toll from the respiratory disease, Reuters reports.

Infections have proliferated in recent weeks with 15,700 new cases reported on Wednesday, close to a record caseload confirmed earlier this week.

That raised expectations that Moscow might impose a widespread clampdown to curb the outbreak - restrictions that proved to be economically crippling earlier this year.

“Regarding the possibility of harsh, total measures - we are not planning to do it. The government does not have such plans,” Putin said at a meeting held by video link with Russia’s top business figures.

Russia needs keep on carrying out tests for COVID-19, observe safety measures and start vaccinations, Putin said.