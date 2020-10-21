Armenia carries out terrorist acts against Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan

Armenia from its territory launched operative-tactical missiles to Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan cities of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He stressed that innocent civilians and civilian objects were targets of Armenia's indiscriminate missile attack.

"Armenia continues its war crimes against civilians," he wrote on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian Armed Forces fired ballistic missiles using operational-tactical missile systems at Azerbaijani Gabala and Kurdamir districts from the territory of Armenia. At about 07:00, the forces fired 3 missiles in the direction of the Siyazan district, at about 09:00 - two missiles at Gabala and one missile at Kurdamir district.

The ministry said that the target of the Armenian Armed Forces was the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties during the missile attack.