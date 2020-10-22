Spokesperson: Pashinyan expresses willingness to meet with Aliyev

Yerevan is ready for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and highly appreciates the mediation efforts of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, spokesperson of Armenian Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page.

At the same time, earlier Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there was no diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karakbakh conflict at this stage.



"The Prime Minister expressed willingness to meet with the President of Azerbaijan (Ilham Aliyev) in Moscow," she noted.

Earlier it was reported that Pashinyan urged citizens to sign up as military volunteers.