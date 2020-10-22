Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces firing at positions in Fuzuli district

Starting from 09:15 am on October 22, the Armenian Armed Forces have been firing with the reactive artillery systems from the occupied lands at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Fuzuli district, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.