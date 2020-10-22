Armenia loses war against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by a record high number of 2,306 in the past twenty-four hours to 70,836, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 2,306 coronavirus cases were identified and 588 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 49,787 patients have recovered from the disease while the total number of the infected stands at 70,836," the statement reads.

On October 21, Armenia reported 1,836 new coronavirus cases. A total of 10 coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 1,131, the latest data indicate.

To date, Armenia has conducted about 362,000 coronavirus tests, covering about 12.4% of the country’s population. As many as 5,191 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past twenty-four hours, over 44% of which were positive, TASS reported.

The virus has been identified among about 2.4% of the republic’s population that equals 2.9 million people.