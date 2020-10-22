Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry continues production of combat UAVs

The associations and enterprises of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry continue to provide the Azerbaijani army with weapons and ammunition, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, its specialists, together with the military servicemen, are testing new types of weapons and ammunition in real combat conditions.

The ministry's enterprises have launched the mass production of new types of combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) called ‘Iti Qovan’ possessing even greater destructive power. Currently ‘Iti Qovan’ UAVs are used by the Azerbaijani army.