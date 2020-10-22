Azerbaijan repairing sub-artesian wells in liberated lands

Melioration measures and the first repair and restoration work after the liberation of the occupied of Azerbaijani territories have begun.

Beylagan subartesian wells operation department of Melioration and Water Management OJSC began work on a subartesian well in Dashkasan village, Jabrayil district.

The well, which has already been brought into working condition, provides water supply to buildings on an area of ​​about 3-4 hectares.

There were 654 sub-artesian wells under the Armenian occupation.