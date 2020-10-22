Estonian Parliament calls for peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

Members of the Estonia-Azerbaijan parliamentary group and the foreign affairs committee of the Riigikogu are in favor of a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokespeople for the parliament said.



At a meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador in Estonia Murad Najafbayli and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora Chairman of the parliamentary group Sven Sester said that the Estonian-Azerbaijan group continues to favor a peaceful solution to the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.



"The best war is the one that never erupts, and in the present situation, it is crucial that the parties to the conflict should return to the negotiating table," Sester said.



"We condemn statements that divide the international and local community and contribute nothing towards finding a peaceful solution," he added.



Sester added that all states in the region have a right to sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.



Chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa said that the committee remains worried about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, The Baltic Times reported.