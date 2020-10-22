Third parties to engage in Karabakh talks only upon Baku's, Yerevan's consent — Kremlin

The involvement of third countries in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be possible only on the condition of consent from both parties to the conflict, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday, TASS reports.

"As far as the participation of third countries in the existing settlement formats is concerned, it depends entirely on the political will of the parties to the conflict. There are two of them - Azerbaijan and Armenia. Participating in the conflict’s settlement, playing the role of a go-between or being involved in the formats in any other way will be possible only on the condition of consent from both parties," he said, when asked if Turkey might be plugged into Nagorno-Karabakh settlement efforts.

Peskov remarked that "for the time being it cannot be said that the previously achieved agreements on a ceasefire and a humanitarian pause are observed." "Regrettably, they are not observed by the parties," the Kremlin official said.