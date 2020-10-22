Nomination Of Candidates For Kazakh Lower House To Begin On November 10 - Authorities

The nominations of candidates for the upcoming elections of lawmakers to Mazhilis, the Kazakh parliament's lower house, will start on November 10, Konstantin Petrov, the deputy chairperson of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), said, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to set the elections for January 10, 2021.

"The nomination of candidates will start two months before [the elections] and end at 06:00 p.m. local time [12:00 GMT] 40 days before the election day ... at 06:00 p.m. on November 30," Petrov said during the CEC's session.

Any Kazakh citizen who is over 25 years old and resides in the country for the last 10 years can become a Mazhilis lawmaker.

Petrov added that the registration of candidates and party lists will last until December 10.

The Mazhilis consists of 107 lawmakers, 98 of whom are elected directly from party lists during the elections, and the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a national political body representing the country's ethnic groups, headed by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Previous elections were held in 2016, and the ruling Nur Otan party won 82.2 percent of seats.