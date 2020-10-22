Lavrov to visit Serbia on October 28-29, meeting with president planned

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Serbia on October 28-29, a meeting with the Serbian leader is planned, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday, TASS reports.

"On October 28-29, a visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Serbia will take place," she said. "A meeting with the Serbian president is planned as well as participation in a ceremony to mark the completion of the interiors of the Church of Saint Sava as well as the flaming up of the Eternal flame at the cemetery for liberators of Belgrade."

The diplomat underlined that the Russian-Serbian cooperation issues are expected to be discussed as well as an exchange of opinions on regional and international issues, including the Kosovo settlement.