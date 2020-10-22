Azerbaijani flag hoisted in Agbend village (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Agbend village of Zangilan district, the Azerbaijani servicemen reported to Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

"Long live victorious Azerbaijani Army!" President Aliyev tweeted, sharing a video footage.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev announced that 21 villages were liberated from Armenian occupation.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.