Erdogan and Rouhani discuss Karabakh clashes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed ongoing clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as Syria in a phone call on Thursday.

Erdogan emphasized that Armenia, through its occupation of Azerbaijani territory and attacks, started the conflict and stated that Yerevan committed war crimes with attacks on civilians. He further stressed that differentiating between the rightful and the unjust as well as occupational force and the occupied is important.

Erdogan stated that having close cooperation and solidarity with Iran was not only based on the idea of joint interests but rather a necessity for neighborly relations.

The two leaders also discussed how to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism and to enhance Turkey-Iran relations, Daily Sabah reported.