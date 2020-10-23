Important territories liberated as result of operations by Azerbaijan Army

Heavy strikes were inflicted on the armed forces of Armenia in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front, several Armenian armed forces strongholds were destroyed, important territories and high grounds were liberated as a result of the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The main resources and military infrastructure of the Armenian Armed Forces along the entire front were irreparably damaged. There is a shortage of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition, as well as food in the Armenian Armed Forces units. The Armenian armed forces practically lost control of the troops. Due to the lack of regular army units to defend combat positions, civilians are forcibly brought in to replace them.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.