Turkey's senior lawmaker voices support for Azerbaijan

Development and Justice (AK) Party deputy for the eastern Erzurum province Ibrahim Aydemir voiced support for Azerbaijan over the Nagorno Karabakh issue.



"Whatever necessary will be done to bring Upper Karabakh under the rule of Azerbaijan," Aydemir told reporters outside the parliament.



He criticized the international media for their attempt to fade out what happened in Ganja, Azerbaijan, where scores of civilians were killed in attacks of Armenian forces.



"They have murdered babies, they have also killed elders. They have demolished around 300 houses. However, the international media did not duly publish these incidents," Aydemir lamented. The senior Turkish ruling party lawmaker thanked the Turkish media for highlighting the Upper Karabakh issue, Anadolu Agency reported.