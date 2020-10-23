Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian occupants lose control of troops

Armenia's military leadership has lost control over the troops in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



The Armenian armed forces fired at our defensive positions using small arms, mortars, and gun-howitzers.

"The main resources and military infrastructure of the Armenian armed forces along the entire front were irreparably damaged. There is a shortage of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition, as well as food in the Armenian armed forces units. The Armenian armed forces practically lost control of the troops. Due to the lack of regular army units to defend combat positions, civilians are forcibly brought in to replace them," the ministry explained.



It became known that the servicemen brought from the Tavush and Sisian regions of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh refused to get engaged in battles and left their positions.

During the day on October 22 and on the night of October 23, the combat operations continued with varying intensity in the Aghdere, Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions, the ministry added.

The ministry also said that heavy strikes were inflicted on the armed forces of Armenia in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front, several Armenian armed forces strongholds were destroyed, important territories and high grounds were liberated as a result of the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army.



Currently, battles are ongoing along the entire length of the front, the ministry concluded.