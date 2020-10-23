Azercell starts deploying mobile infrastructure in liberated Azerbaijani territories

Azercell Telecom LLC has started deploying the first mobile infrastructure and the installation of fourth-generation LTE Radio Base Stations in the territories liberated from enemy occupation, the company's press service said.

Azercell expressed confidence that all occupied Azerbaijani territories will be liberated.

"Therefore, Azercell has already begun work on covering all the liberated historical territories of the country with a modern mobile network and is also preparing to provide their residents, who will undoubtedly return to their homes very soon, with uninterrupted communications and innovative services," the company said, stressing that there will be no point in Azerbaijan without connection.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.